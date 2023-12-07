WhichCar
2010 Nissan X-Trail Tl (4X4) T31 My11 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2010 Nissan X-Trail Tl (4X4) T31 My11 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2010 Nissan X-Trail Tl (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1785 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1350 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 216 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7.0X18
Rear Rim Size 7.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut, Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Tcnt31A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs

St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $49,990
St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $40,290
St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $43,690
St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $46,790
St (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,250