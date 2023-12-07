WhichCar
2010 Peugeot 207 Cc 1.6 My10 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2010 Peugeot 207 Cc 1.6 My10 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2010 Peugeot 207 Cc 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1459 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4037 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1466 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1040 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 155 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
VIN Number Vf3Wb5Fw%00000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured France