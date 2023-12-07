Specifications for the 2010 Peugeot 407 St Hdi Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Peugeot 407 St Hdi Touring My09 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1447 mm
|Length
|4676 mm
|Width
|1811 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1580 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Vf36Erhr%00001234
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sunroof
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700