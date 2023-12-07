Specifications for the 2010 Porsche Boxster 987 My10. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Porsche Boxster 987 My10 2.9L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2415 mm
|Height
|1292 mm
|Length
|4342 mm
|Width
|1801 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1635 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|214 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|290 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Z9U712345
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electric Top
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,990
- Hardtop - $6,990
- Limited Slip Differential - $2,990
- Leather Upholstery - $4,990
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Power front seats - $1,690
- Sport Seats - $5,390
- Premium Sound System - $1,990
- Sports Suspension - $4,190
- Television - $3,490
- Voice Recognition System - $1,290
- Xenon Headlights - $3,490