2010 Proton S16 Gxr Bt 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2010 Proton S16 Gxr Bt 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2010 Proton S16 Gxr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1446 mm
Tracking Rear 1446 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2465 mm
Height 1502 mm
Length 4257 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1120 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1495 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 148 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5X14
Rear Rim Size 5.5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Radiator Support
VIN Number Pl1Bt6Snrab000002
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Malaysia