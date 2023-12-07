WhichCar
2010 Proton Satria-Neo Gx Bs 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2010 Proton Satria-Neo Gx Bs 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2010 Proton Satria-Neo Gx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 3905 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1190 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 172 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 148 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Pl1Bs6Mnrag000001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Malaysia