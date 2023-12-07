Specifications for the 2010 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Tdv8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Tdv8 My10 3.6L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1629 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|224 mm
|Wheelbase
|2880 mm
|Height
|1863 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2009 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2710 kg
|Gcm
|6700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|105 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|294 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|11.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|640 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallmamc36A000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Drive - $2,240
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,300
- Electronic Differential Lock - $1,590
- Metallic Paint - $1,800