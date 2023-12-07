WhichCar
2010 Renault Fluence Dynamique X38 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2010 Renault Fluence Dynamique X38 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2010 Renault Fluence Dynamique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1563 mm
Ground Clearance 156 mm
Wheelbase 2702 mm
Height 1501 mm
Length 4618 mm
Width 1813 mm
Kerb Weight 1369 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1814 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 710 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 195 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Lzbc0%%%%12345
Country Manufactured France