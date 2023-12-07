WhichCar
2010 Renault Koleos Privilege (4X4) H45 My10 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2010 Renault Koleos Privilege (4X4) H45 My10 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2010 Renault Koleos Privilege (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 206 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1690 mm
Length 4520 mm
Width 1805 mm
Kerb Weight 1613 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 228 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 226 Nm
Makimum Power 126 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Vy0*0*Uc123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured France

