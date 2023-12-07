Specifications for the 2010 Renault Koleos Privilege (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Renault Koleos Privilege (4X4) H45 My10 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|206 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1613 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|228 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Vy0*0*Uc123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Xenon Headlights - $1,950
Current Renault Koleos pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$42,300
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$44,600
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$36,600
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$43,900
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$40,400
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$39,800
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$42,000
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$35,100
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$42,100
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$38,000
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$46,000
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$48,500
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$37,500
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$45,000
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$42,500