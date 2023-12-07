Specifications for the 2010 Renault Laguna Expression. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Renault Laguna Expression X91 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1557 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1512 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2756 mm
|Height
|1445 mm
|Length
|4695 mm
|Width
|1811 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|185 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Bt1H0E10600011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $700
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Power Sunroof - $2,000