WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. Megane
  4. Renault Sport 250 Cup

2010 Renault Megane Renault Sport 250 Cup X95 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2010 Renault Megane Renault Sport 250 Cup X95 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2010 Renault Megane Renault Sport 250 Cup. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Renault Megane News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1546 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2646 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4299 mm
Width 1848 mm
Kerb Weight 1393 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1835 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 442 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 201 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.25X18
Rear Rim Size 8.25X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Dzn10641723456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured France

Current Renault Megane pricing and specs

R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $64,500
R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $61,600
R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $68,400
R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $65,500
R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $63,200