Specifications for the 2010 Renault Megane Sport Cup. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Renault Megane Sport Cup X84 My06 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1517 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2617 mm
|Height
|1437 mm
|Length
|4228 mm
|Width
|1777 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
|VIN Number
|Vf1Bm110630600011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $750
