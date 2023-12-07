Specifications for the 2010 Saab 9-3 Linear 2.0T Biopower Sportcomb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Saab 9-3 Linear 2.0T Biopower Sportcomb Myo8 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1506 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2675 mm
|Height
|1492 mm
|Length
|4654 mm
|Width
|1762 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|232 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Transverse Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Ys3Fd5%F&61123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $800
- Power Sunroof - $2,100
- Sports Suspension - $800
- Xenon Headlights - $1,750