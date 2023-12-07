WhichCar
2010 Skoda Octavia 75 Mpi 1Z My10 1.6L Petrol 5D Liftback

2010 Skoda Octavia 75 Mpi 1Z My10 1.6L Petrol 5D Liftback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2010 Skoda Octavia 75 Mpi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1508 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1462 mm
Length 4569 mm
Width 1769 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 198 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 148 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Side In Boot Compartment
VIN Number Tmb@A&1Z*9#123456
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

Current Skoda Octavia pricing and specs

Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $39,000
Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,200
Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $50,500
Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $51,700
Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,590