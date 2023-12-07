Specifications for the 2010 Skoda Superb 118 Tsi Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Skoda Superb 118 Tsi Elegance 3T My11 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Wheelbase
|2761 mm
|Height
|1462 mm
|Length
|4838 mm
|Width
|1817 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1583 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|173 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Tmbbb@3T*A#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,990
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $790
- Leather Upholstery - $2,890
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Power Sunroof - $2,190
- Power Tailgate - $790
- Satellite Navigation - $2,890
- Premium Sound System - $1,490
Current Skoda Superb pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sportline 206Tsi (4X4) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$57,400
|Sportline 206Tsi (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$58,900
|Sportline 206Tsi (4X4) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$65,590
|Sportline 206Tsi (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$67,290