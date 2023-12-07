Specifications for the 2010 Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI Elegance 3T 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Wheelbase
|2761 mm
|Height
|1462 mm
|Length
|4838 mm
|Width
|1817 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1655 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|182 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Tmbbf@3T*9#123456
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,890
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Satellite Navigation - $2,890
Current Skoda Superb pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sportline 206Tsi (4X4) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$57,400
|Sportline 206Tsi (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$58,900
|Sportline 206Tsi (4X4) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$65,590
|Sportline 206Tsi (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, 4Wd
|$67,290