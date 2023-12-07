Specifications for the 2010 Ssangyong Kyron 2.0 Xdi Spr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Ssangyong Kyron 2.0 Xdi Spr D100 My09 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Height
|1755 mm
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1955 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|232 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|104 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kptt0*1Fs5P000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags