Specifications for the 2010 Ssangyong Stavic Spr 2.7 Xdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Ssangyong Stavic Spr 2.7 Xdi A100 08 Upgrade 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1820 mm
|Length
|5220 mm
|Width
|1915 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2034 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|231 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kptv0B1Fs5P000012
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats