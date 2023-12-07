WhichCar
2010 Subaru Impreza R (AWD) My10 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2010 Subaru Impreza R (AWD) My10 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2010 Subaru Impreza R (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1495 mm
Tracking Rear 1495 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4415 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1360 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1890 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 210 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 196 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jf1Gh7K%#8G000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Subaru Impreza pricing and specs

2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $36,700
2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $30,400
2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $33,800
2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $37,990
2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $31,490
2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $34,990