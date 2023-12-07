WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Impreza
  4. Wrx Premium (AWD)

2010 Subaru Impreza Wrx Premium (AWD) My11 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2010 Subaru Impreza Wrx Premium (AWD) My11 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2010 Subaru Impreza Wrx Premium (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Subaru Impreza News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1495 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4580 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1395 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1920 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 247 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 343 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jf1Ghek%#8G000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Subaru Impreza pricing and specs

2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $36,700
2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $30,400
2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $33,800
2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $37,990
2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $31,490
2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $34,990