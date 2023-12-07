WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Liberty
  4. 2.5I

2010 Subaru Liberty 2.5I My10 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2010 Subaru Liberty 2.5I My10 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2010 Subaru Liberty 2.5I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Subaru Liberty News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1535 mm
Length 4785 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1474 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 735 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 198 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 229 Nm
Makimum Power 123 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jf1Br9K%#Ag002001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan