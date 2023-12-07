WhichCar
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4) Jb My08 Upgrade 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4) Jb My08 Upgrade 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1695 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1567 kg
Gcm 3700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 234 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 225 Nm
Makimum Power 122 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/70 R16
Rear Tyre 225/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jsajtda4V00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan