Specifications for the 2010 Toyota Rukus Build 3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Toyota Rukus Build 3 Aze151R 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1645 mm
|Length
|4260 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1855 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|425 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|208 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|224 Nm
|Makimum Power
|123 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtlze4Fe500001234
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350