2010 Volkswagen Caddy Life 2K My08 1.9L Diesel 4D Wagon

2010 Volkswagen Caddy Life 2K My08 1.9L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2010 Volkswagen Caddy Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1537 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Ground Clearance 176 mm
Wheelbase 2682 mm
Height 1833 mm
Length 4405 mm
Width 1802 mm
Kerb Weight 1471 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2251 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 167 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Drive Side Luggage Compartment
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz2Kz6X123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany