Specifications for the 2010 Volkswagen Eos 103 TDI White Night. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Volkswagen Eos 103 TDI White Night 1F My09 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1503 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1443 mm
|Length
|4407 mm
|Width
|1791 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1581 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Fz7V123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System