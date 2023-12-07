WhichCar
2010 Volkswagen Golf R 1K My11 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2010 Volkswagen Golf R 1K My11 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2010 Volkswagen Golf R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1533 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 153 mm
Wheelbase 2574 mm
Height 1461 mm
Length 4212 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1496 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 197 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 188 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Kza*123456
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $54,100
110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $37,800
110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,800
R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $74,800
R 4Motion 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $68,100