2010 Volkswagen Jetta 118 Tsi 1Km My10 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2010 Volkswagen Jetta 118 Tsi 1Km My10 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2010 Volkswagen Jetta 118 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1512 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1459 mm
Length 4554 mm
Width 1781 mm
Kerb Weight 1405 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Middle Door Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Kz6M123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany