Specifications for the 2010 Volkswagen Polo Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Volkswagen Polo Edition 9N My08 Upgrade 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1418 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2465 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|3916 mm
|Width
|1650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1077 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|540 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|130 Nm
|Makimum Power
|59 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz9Nz2#123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Fog Lights - Front - $390
- Metallic Paint - $490
- Power Sunroof - $1,490
- Safety Pack - $990
