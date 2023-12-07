Specifications for the 2010 Volvo C70 T5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Volvo C70 T5 My11 2.5L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4528 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1651 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2090 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|237 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|169 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Mc6851Jc123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Aluminium Trim
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $700
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Leather Trim Special - $2,250
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Parking Distance Control Front - $325
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Teknik Pack - $5,000