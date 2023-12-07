WhichCar
2010 Volvo S80 D5 R-Design AWD My10 2.4L Diesel 4D Sedan

2010 Volvo S80 D5 R-Design AWD My10 2.4L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2010 Volvo S80 D5 R-Design AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 2835 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4851 mm
Width 1876 mm
Kerb Weight 1587 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 613 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 151 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Door Aperture
VIN Number Yv1As714071123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden