2010 Volvo V70 T6 R-Design Bw My11 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2010 Volvo V70 T6 R-Design Bw My11 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2010 Volvo V70 T6 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2816 mm
Height 1540 mm
Length 4823 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1941 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2410 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 243 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2100
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 224 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Bw995681123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden