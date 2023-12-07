Specifications for the 2011 Alfa Romeo 159 Sportwagon 1750 Tbi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Alfa Romeo 159 Sportwagon 1750 Tbi My11 1.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2703 mm
|Height
|1432 mm
|Length
|4661 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1480 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|194 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lhs On Floor Panel
|VIN Number
|Zar93900012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Power Sunroof - $2,250