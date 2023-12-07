Specifications for the 2011 Alfa Romeo Mito. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1483 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2511 mm
|Height
|1446 mm
|Length
|4063 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1145 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|128 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|99 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Zar95500012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Power Sunroof - $1,950