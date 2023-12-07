WhichCar
2011 Alfa Romeo Mito Sport 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2011 Alfa Romeo Mito Sport 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2011 Alfa Romeo Mito Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1483 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2511 mm
Height 1446 mm
Length 4063 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1145 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 128 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 99 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut, Trailing Arm
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
VIN Number Zar95500012345678
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Italy