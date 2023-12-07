Specifications for the 2011 Aston Martin Db9 My08 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Aston Martin Db9 My08 Upgrade 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1568 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1562 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Height
|1318 mm
|Length
|4697 mm
|Width
|1875 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1760 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|421 g/km
|Green House
|1.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|17.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|350 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Scfac01Ax5Ga00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control - $835
- Heated Front Seats - $835
- Premium Sound System - $8,500
- Wood Grain Trim - $1,405