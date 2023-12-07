Specifications for the 2011 Aston Martin Virage Volante. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Aston Martin Virage Volante 5.9L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Height
|1280 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1905 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|349 g/km
|Green House
|2.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|5700
|Maxiumum Torque
|570 Nm
|Makimum Power
|365 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfecebn9Cgg00003
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights