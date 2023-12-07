Specifications for the 2011 Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Ambition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Ambition 8X My12 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1469 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2469 mm
|Height
|1416 mm
|Length
|3954 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|122 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Separate Gas Shock Absorbers / Springs, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Xxbb123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $720
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $650
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,750
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Competition Package - $4,800
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Leather Upholstery - $2,300
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - $430
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $650
- Parking Distance Control Front - $550
- Protective Glazing - $750
- Power Sunroof - $2,090
- Satellite Navigation - $4,000
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $520
- Premium Sound System - $1,450
- Xenon Headlights - $1,850
Current Audi A1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|30 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|35 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$39,200
|40 TFSI S Line 5D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,800
|30 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,100
|35 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$38,000
|40 TFSI S Line 5D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$49,300