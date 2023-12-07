Specifications for the 2011 Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Attraction 8X 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1477 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1471 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2469 mm
|Height
|1416 mm
|Length
|3954 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|124 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Separate Gas Shock Absorbers / Springs, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Xxbb123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $720
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $650
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Competition Package - $4,800
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Leather Upholstery - $2,300
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - $430
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $650
- Parking Distance Control Front - $550
- Protective Glazing - $750
- Power Sunroof - $2,090
- Satellite Navigation - $4,000
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $520
- Premium Sound System - $1,450
- Xenon Headlights - $1,850
