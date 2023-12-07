WhichCar
2011 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Attraction 8P My12 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2011 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Attraction 8P My12 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2011 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1529 mm
Tracking Rear 1521 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1369 mm
Length 4283 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1425 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1995 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Truzzz8Px81123456
Country Manufactured Germany

