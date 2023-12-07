Specifications for the 2011 Audi A4 1.8 TFSI Avant. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi A4 1.8 TFSI Avant B8 (8K) My11 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Multitronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1564 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2808 mm
|Height
|1436 mm
|Length
|4703 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8K#9%123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,150
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,100
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,900
- Body Kit - $3,600
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,600
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $600
- Comfort Pack - $2,800
- Comfort Seats Front - $3,300
- Heated Front Seats - $750
- Leather Trim Special - $1,050
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $850
- Power front seats - $2,150
- Power Sunroof - $2,200
- Reversing Camera - $2,750
- Satellite Navigation - $4,900
- Sports pack - $7,900
- Sport Seats - $1,350
- Premium Sound System - $1,500
- Sports Suspension - $650
- Television - $2,300
- Voice Recognition System - $950
- Xenon Headlights - $2,100
