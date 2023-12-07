Specifications for the 2011 Audi A4 2.7 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi A4 2.7 TDI B8 (8K) My11 2.7L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Multitronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1556 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|108 mm
|Wheelbase
|2808 mm
|Height
|1437 mm
|Length
|4703 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1615 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2145 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8K#8%123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $3,200
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,600
- Heated Front Seats - $750
- Leather Trim Special - $1,050
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Power Sunroof - $2,200
- Reversing Camera - $2,750
- Satellite Navigation - $4,900
- Sport Seats - $1,350
- Premium Sound System - $1,500
- Sports Suspension - $650
- Television - $2,300
- Voice Recognition System - $950
- Xenon Headlights - $2,100
