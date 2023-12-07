Specifications for the 2011 Audi A5 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi A5 3.0 TDI Quattro 8T My11 3.0L Diesel 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2751 mm
|Height
|1384 mm
|Length
|4625 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1860 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2360 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Tx8A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,100
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Power Sunroof - $2,750
- Satellite Navigation - $5,800
- Sport Seats - $800
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Sports Suspension - $650
- Television - $2,400
- Voice Recognition System - $1,000
