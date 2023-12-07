Specifications for the 2011 Audi A5 Sportback 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi A5 Sportback 3.0 TDI Quattro 8T My11 3.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1391 mm
|Length
|4711 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|174 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Txaa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $3,500
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,900
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,900
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,500
- Limited Slip Differential - $1,500
- Leather Trim Special - $1,200
- Metallic Paint - $1,695
- Power front seats with memory - $1,350
- Power Sunroof - $2,330
- Reversing Camera - $1,165
- Satellite Navigation - $4,550
- S Line Pack - $4,500
- Sport Seats - $850
- Premium Sound System - $1,600
- Sports Suspension - $700
- Television - $2,500
Current Audi A5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$92,969
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$78,500
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$98,069
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$106,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$102,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200