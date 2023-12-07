WhichCar
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2011 Audi A5 Sportback 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1391 mm
Length 4711 mm
Width 1854 mm
Kerb Weight 1720 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 174 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 176 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Txaa123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

