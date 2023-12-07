WhichCar
2011 Audi A6 2.0 TDI 4F My09 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2011 Audi A6 2.0 TDI 4F My09 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Multitronic 7 Speed
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2011 Audi A6 2.0 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1612 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Wheelbase 2843 mm
Height 1459 mm
Length 4927 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1590 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 153 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Fx9N123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

