2011 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro 4F My09 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2011 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro 4F My09 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2011 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1608 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2846 mm
Height 1526 mm
Length 4934 mm
Width 1862 mm
Kerb Weight 1840 kg
Gcm 5010 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 176 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Rear Air Suspension, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz4Fx7N123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Germany

