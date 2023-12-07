Specifications for the 2011 Audi A8 L 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi A8 L 3.0 TDI Quattro 4H My12 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1648 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1639 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|3122 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|5267 mm
|Width
|1949 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Hzan123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $3,500
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,050
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,395
- Lane Change Warning - $1,350
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,340
- LED Headlights - $2,700
- Leather Trim Special - $5,665
- Night View Assist - $5,400
- Protective Glazing - $5,470
- Power Rear Seats - $9,440
- Power Tailgate - $1,540
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $9,845
- Sport Seats - $1,075
- Premium Sound System - $16,950
- Sports Suspension - $2,200
- Television - $7,500
- Ventilated Front Seats - $5,500
Current Audi A8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$201,375
|L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$221,375