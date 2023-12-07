Specifications for the 2011 Audi Q7 6.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi Q7 6.0 TDI Quattro My11 5.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1651 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1681 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|3002 mm
|Height
|1697 mm
|Length
|5086 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2635 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3405 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|765 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|298 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|11.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|1000 Nm
|Makimum Power
|368 kW
|Front Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10X21
|Rear Rim Size
|10X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side On Rear Door
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Lxad123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Towbar
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
- Television
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Lane Change Warning - $1,625
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,425
