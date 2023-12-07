Specifications for the 2011 Audi Rs 5 4.2 Fsi Quattro Limited Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi Rs 5 4.2 Fsi Quattro Limited Ed 8T 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1586 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1582 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2751 mm
|Height
|1366 mm
|Length
|4649 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1725 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2225 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|252 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8250
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Wuazzz8Txbn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active Steering
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Exhaust System
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
