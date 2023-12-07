Specifications for the 2011 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro B8 (8K) My11 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1539 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2811 mm
|Height
|1406 mm
|Length
|4717 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1685 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2235 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Kx9A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,350
- Heated Front Seats - $794
- Leather Trim Special - $2,900
- Metallic Paint - $1,695
- Power Sunroof - $2,330
- Reversing Camera - $1,112
- Premium Sound System - $1,589
- Performance Suspension - $2,600
- Television - $2,436
Current Audi S4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$104,669
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,169
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,800
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$114,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,300
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$109,700