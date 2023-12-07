WhichCar
2011 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro B8 (8K) My11 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2011 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro B8 (8K) My11 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2011 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1539 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2811 mm
Height 1406 mm
Length 4717 mm
Width 1826 mm
Kerb Weight 1685 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2235 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2900
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 245 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Kx9A123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S4 pricing and specs

3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $104,669
Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $107,169
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $111,800
Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $114,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $107,300
Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $109,700